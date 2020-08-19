Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding Texas Instruments's Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 19, 2020 12:01pm   Comments
Share:

Shares of Texas Instruments (NASDAQ: TXN) saw some unusual options activity on Wednesday. Following the unusual option alert, the stock price moved up to $139.88.

  • Sentiment: BEARISH
  • Option Type: TRADE
  • Trade Type: PUT
  • Expiration Date: 2021-01-15
  • Strike Price: $120.00
  • Volume: 402
  • Open Interest: 2290

3 Ways Options Activity is ‘Unusual’

One way options activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally high. The volume of options activity refers to the number of shares contracts traded for a day. Contracts that have been traded, but not closed by a counter-party, are called open interest. A purchased contract cannot be considered closed until there exists both a buyer and seller for the option.

A contract with an expiration date in the distant future is another tell of unusual activity. Generally, additional time until a contract expires increases the potential for it to reach its strike price and grow its time value. Time value is important in this context because it represents the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying asset.

Contracts that are “out of the money” are also indicative of unusual options activity. “Out of the money” contracts occur when the underlying price is under the strike price on a call option, or above the strike price on a put option. These trades are made with the expectation that the value of the underlying asset is going to change dramatically in the future, and buyers and sellers will benefit from a greater profit margin.

Understanding Sentiment

Options are “bullish” when a call is purchased at/near ask price or a put is sold at/near bid price. Options are “bearish” when a call is sold at/near bid price or a put is bought at/near ask price.

Although the activity is suggestive of these strategies, these observations are made without knowing the investor’s true intentions when purchasing these options contracts. An observer cannot be sure if the bettor is playing the contract outright or if they’re hedging a large underlying position in a common stock. For the latter case, the exposure a large investor has on their short position in common stock may be more meaningful than bullish options activity.

Using These Options Strategies

Unusual options activity is an advantageous strategy that may greatly reward an investor if they are highly skilled, but for the less experienced trader, it should remain as another tool to make an educated investment decision while taking other observations into account.

For more information to understand options alerts, visit https://pro.benzinga.help/en/articles/1769505-how-do-i-understand-options-alerts

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (TXN)

Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Wednesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Intel's 7nm Delay Materially Positive For AMD, Says BofA Analyst
Microsoft, Tesla Go Opposite Ways in Pre-Market Trading as Earnings Results Digested
Backloaded Day: Microsoft, Tesla Earnings After Close, With China Tension To Start Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com