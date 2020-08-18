Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Lyft And Vistra

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about big options activity in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT).

He noticed that options traders were buying the Aug. 28 expiration, $28 strike calls on Tuesday. They paid between 40 and 45 cents for them, which sets the breakeven for the trade between $28.40 and $28.45. Najarian likes the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to hold the position for a week.

The September $21 calls in Vistra Corp (NYSE: VST) were also active. Traders paid around 40 cents for them. The breakeven for the trade is at $21.40 or around 6.5% above the current stock price. Najarian joined the trade and he is going to be in it about a month.