Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Lyft Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 12, 2020 8:51am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Lyft Ahead Of Earnings

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action," about a bearish options activity in Lyft Inc (NASDAQ: LYFT) on Tuesday, a day ahead of the earnings release.

Khouw said that options traders were bullish on Lyft and Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) last week, before Uber's earnings. But the sentiment has changed and on Tuesday, puts outnumbered calls by about 3 to 2.

The options market is implying a move of about 11% in either direction, which is slightly above its average move of 10% for the event. The most active options were the August 14, $30 puts, said Khouw. Over 2,500 contracts were traded for about $1.35. The trade breaks even at $28.65 or around 6.5% below the closing price on Tuesday.

Related Links:

Uber, Lyft Must Classify Drivers As Employees, In Compliance With California Law, Judge Rules

Weekly Expected Moves For SPY, INO, DKNG, CSCO, LYFT And More

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (LYFT)

Earnings Scheduled For August 12, 2020
BofA On Uber's Legal Setback: 3 Potential Scenarios
Uber, Lyft Must Classify Drivers As Employees, In Compliance With California Law, Judge Rules
Weekly Expected Moves For SPY, INO, DKNG, CSCO, LYFT And More
What To Expect In The Light Earnings Week Ahead
Major Earnings Expected This Week Include Cisco, Lyft, Baidu After Marriott Leads Off
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com