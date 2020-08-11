Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Melco And Raytheon

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 11, 2020 3:07pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Melco And Raytheon

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO). This was the second day in a row with a strong options activity in the name. On Tuesday, traders were buying the September $22 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to gold it until the second week of September.

There was also some big institutional buying in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). They were buying the August 14, $65 calls for $1.20. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold it until Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (RTX + MLCO)

What The November Election Means For Casino Stocks
Earnings Scheduled For July 28, 2020
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In FedEx And Melco
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks For July 24: AMD, Raytheon And More
Cramer Weighs In On Trade Desk, DISH Network And More
Analyst: End Of Quarantine Restrictions 'Very Positive For Our Macau Stocks'
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com