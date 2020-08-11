Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Melco And Raytheon

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO). This was the second day in a row with a strong options activity in the name. On Tuesday, traders were buying the September $22 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to gold it until the second week of September.

There was also some big institutional buying in Raytheon Technologies Corp (NYSE: RTX). They were buying the August 14, $65 calls for $1.20. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold it until Tuesday.