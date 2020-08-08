Market Overview

Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Deere & Company Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2020 10:34am   Comments
Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Deere & Company Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Carter Worth spoke about Deere & Company (NYSE: DE) from a technical standpoint. He said that the stock is trading close to its resistance and he expects it to break out on the upside and move to $200 after earnings.

Deere & Company is going to report earnings on August 21, before the market opens and Mike Khouw wants to use options to make a bullish bet. He wants to sell the August $195 call for $1.10 and buy the September $185 call for $6.75. Total cost for the trade is $5.65. If the stock rallies above $195 on the earnings day, Khouw's maximal profit is going to be $4.35.

If the stock trades below $195 at the August 21 expiration, the short call is going to expire worthless and the breakeven price for the long call is going to be $190.65.

View Comments and Join the Discussion!

