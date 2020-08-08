Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's Alibaba Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 08, 2020 11:00am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw's Alibaba Trade Ahead Of Earnings

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested that investors with a long position in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA) should consider a less risky alternative going into earnings.

Khouw wants to sell the September $235 put for a credit of $8 and buy the September $260/$285 call spread for total cost of $7. With the options structure, he collects a premium of $1. If the stock rallies through $285, Khouw is going to make a profit of $26 or a little over 10% of the current price. If the stock drops below $235, he would have to buy it at $235, but his entry price would be $234 or around 7% below the current price. If the stock doesn't move at all, the $235 strike put and $285 strike call would decay more than $260 call, so it could be possible to collect more than $1, explained Khouw.

Tony Zhang likes the stock a lot, but he is concerned about the geopolitical risk, so he would not sell the September $235. He would just buy the September $260/285 call spread for $7.

Carter Worth sees a Friday's decline in Alibaba as a weakness to take advantage of. He thinks that Alibaba is a strong stock and he wants to buy it.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (BABA)

Alibaba, Tencent Among Stocks Hit By US-China Tension; Jobs Number A Step In Right Direction
Morning Market Stats in 5 Minutes
This China Internet ETF Is On A Roll
FANG Stocks Continue To Rise
Analyzing Alibaba Group Holding's Unusual Options Activity
KraneShares Jumps Into ESG ETF Fray With New China Fund
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Carter Worth CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Tech Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com