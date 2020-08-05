Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 05, 2020 7:25am   Comments
Share:
Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Square

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about options activity in Square Inc (NYSE: SQ) he saw ahead of the company's earnings release.

The options market is implying a move of 8.8% in either direction by the end of the week, said Khouw. He is not surprised by the size of the move because the stock moved 7.5% on average over the course of the last eight quarters.

See Also: Square Reports Massive Q2 Earnings Beat, As Bitcoin Revenue Rises 600%

The bulls and bears were evenly matched on Tuesday, but the most active options were the August 7, $140 calls. Just under 5,000 contracts were traded for about $4.65, said Khouw. He explained that buyers are betting that the stock is going to trade higher than $144.65 by the end of the week.

Late Wednesday, reported a big second-quarter EPS and sales results. The stock was up 11% at time of publication.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SQ)

A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Climb Ahead Of Earnings, Economic Data
Square Reports Massive Q2 Earnings Beat, As Bitcoin Revenue Rises 600%
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Monday
Earnings Parade Continues This Week With Disney, Uber, CVS Among Expected Reports
Apple Buys Mobile Startup Mobeewave For $100M To Enable Contactless Payments: Report
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com