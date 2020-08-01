Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's Uber Trade Ahead Of Earnings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
August 01, 2020 9:26am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw shared with the viewers his way to trade Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) ahead of earnings. Uber reports on August 6 and the options market is implying a move of around 9% in either direction.

Khouw finds it extraordinary that the stock is trading higher on the year inspite of the impact of Covid-19 on its business. Uber also has other issues, like big negative cash flow and anti-trust concerns.

Khouw has a Neutral to Bearish view on the stock so he wants to sell the August $30.50 call and buy the August $31.50 call for a total credit of 40 cents.

If the stock stays below $30.90 at the August 21 expiration, Khouw is expected to collect the premium, which is his maximal profit. He can at most lose 60 cents per share with this trade.

 

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (UBER)

'Options Action's' Final Call From July 31
Prosecutors Recommend Prison For Former Uber Exec Who Stole Trade Secrets
August Outlook: Politics Likely To Be In Play As New Month Gets Started
Meet Chowbus: The Food Delivery Company Focused On Asian Restaurants
'Doing Well By Doing Good': How LeagueSide Is Impacting Communities, Youth Sports
ROCE Insights For Uber Technologies
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com