'Options Action's' Final Call From July 31
Carter Worth said on CNBC's "Options Action" that he is a seller of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE: EWJ).
Tony Zhang is bearish on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He would buy the August $115/$105 put spread.
Mike Khouw agrees with Worth over EWJ. He would buy the September $54/$50 put spread.
Khouw also wants to sell the August $30.50 call and buy the August $31.50 calls in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) for a total credit of 40 cents.
