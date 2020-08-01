'Options Action's' Final Call From July 31

Carter Worth said on CNBC's "Options Action" that he is a seller of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSE: EWJ).

Tony Zhang is bearish on Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS). He would buy the August $115/$105 put spread.

Mike Khouw agrees with Worth over EWJ. He would buy the September $54/$50 put spread.

Khouw also wants to sell the August $30.50 call and buy the August $31.50 calls in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE: UBER) for a total credit of 40 cents.