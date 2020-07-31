Market Overview

Todd Gordon's Activision Blizzard Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 31, 2020 11:18am   Comments
Todd Gordon of Ascent Wealth Partners suggested on CNBC's "Trading Nation" a bullish options trade in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI).

The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and the stock is trading close to its resistance. Gordon believes it could break out on the upside and, to make a bullish bet, he wants to buy the September $82.5/$87.5 call spread for $1.90.

The trade breaks even at $84.40 or around 2.3% above the current stock price. If the stock jumps to $87.50 or higher, the trade is going to reach its maximal profit potential of $3.10.

Posted-In: CNBC Todd Gordon Trading NationOptions Markets Media

