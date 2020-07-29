Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Shopify

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 29, 2020 7:00am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Shopify Inc (NYSE: SHOP) is up a lot and so is its options volume. He noticed that calls outpaced puts by more than 2 to 1 on Tuesday and most of the action was short dated.

See Also: Goldman Sachs Upgrades Shopify On 'Significant' E-Commerce Opportunity

The most active options were the July $1,100 calls as over 7,000 contracts traded for an average price of $13, said Khouw. He added that the buyers were probably the retail traders as the average trade size was just two contracts.

