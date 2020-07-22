Market Overview

Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In FireEye And Zoom

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 22, 2020 2:40pm   Comments
Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In FireEye And Zoom

Pete Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," about stocks with unusually high options activity.

He noticed bullish activity in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) on Wednesday as traders were buying calls that expire on Friday. They bought around 11,000 contracts of the July $13.50 calls for 40 cents. He followed the trade and he needs the stock to trade above $13.90 in the next two days.

Najarian said that traders were also buying the July $270 calls in Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ: ZM). They paid between $2.50 and $3 for them. There was also some bullish activity in this name on Monday as the July $260 calls were active. Najarian bought these calls as well.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

