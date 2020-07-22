Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla Ahead Of Earnings

Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action," about unusually high options activity in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). The company is scheduled to report earnings on Wednesday and Khouw noticed that calls outpaced puts by about 2 to 1 on Tuesday. Most of that activity was short-dated.

The options market is implying a move of about 14% in either direction by the end of the week, said Khouw. The implied move is higher than Tesla's average move of 9.3% on the event.

Khouw noticed the most active options on Tuesday were the July 24, $2,000 calls. Almost 20,000 contracts were traded for around $25. Buyers of these calls are betting that the stock is going to jump above $2,025 or around 30% higher from the closing price on Tuesday.

