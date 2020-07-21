Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Activision Blizzard And Huya

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high bullish options activity in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATVI) and HUYA Inc - ADR (NYSE: HUYA).

Najarian noticed the July $85 calls in Activision Blizzard were very actively accumulated during the trading session on Tuesday. Around 15,000 contracts were traded, which is an equivalent of 1.5 million shares. Najarian said that he had to follow such a large trade.

He has also bought the July $27 calls in HUYA Inc because he noticed that almost 12,000 contracts were traded. He is planning to hold the position for two or three days.