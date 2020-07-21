Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Understanding AMD's Unusual Options Activity

Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2020 12:35pm   Comments
Share:

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) shares experienced unusual options activity on Tuesday. The stock price moved down to $56.55 following the option alert.

  • Sentiment: NEUTRAL
  • Option Type: SWEEP
  • Trade Type: CALL
  • Expiration Date: 2020-10-16
  • Strike Price: $70.00
  • Volume: 3221
  • Open Interest: 20283

3 Signs of Unusual Option Activity

One way option activity can be considered unusual is when volume is exceptionally high. The volume of options activity refers to the number of shares contracts traded for a day. Unsettled contracts that have been traded, but not yet closed, are called open interest. These contracts are not closed because a buyer has not purchased a contract, or a seller has not sold it.

A contract with an expiration date in the distant future is another tell of unusual activity. Generally, additional time until a contract expires increases the potential for it to reach its strike price and grow its time value. Time value is important in this context because it represents the difference between the strike price and the value of the underlying asset.

Contracts that are “out of the money” are also indicative of unusual option activity. “Out of the money” contracts occur when the underlying price is under the strike price on a call option, or above the strike price on a put option. These trades are made with the expectation that the value of the underlying asset is going to change dramatically in the future, and buyers and sellers will benefit from a greater profit margin.

Understanding Sentiment

  • Options are “bullish” when a call is purchased at/near ask price or a put is bought at/near bid price
  • Options are “bearish” when a call is purchased at/near bid price or a put is bought at/near ask price

Although the activity is suggestive of these strategies, these observations are made without knowing the investor’s true intentions when purchasing these options contracts. An observer cannot be sure if the bettor is playing the contract outright or if they’re hedging a large underlying position in a common stock. For the latter case, the exposure a large investor has on their short position in common stock may be more meaningful than bullish option activity.

Trading Options With These Strategies

Unusual options activity is an advantageous strategy that may greatly reward an investor if they are highly skilled, but for the less experienced trader, it should remain as another tool to make an educated investment decision while taking other observations into account.

For more information to understand options alerts, visit https://pro.benzinga.help/en/articles/1769505-how-do-i-understand-options-alerts

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AMD)

10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday
Intel, Texas Instruments To Kickstart Chip Earnings With 'Better-Than-Feared' Results
Nvidia, AMD Are Key Gaming Beneficiaries Ahead Of New Microsoft, Sony Consoles: BofA
Why Apple's WWDC20 Is A Catalyst For These 9 Semiconductor Stocks
Apple And Microsoft In The Race To $2 Trillion
Nvidia Option Trader Bets $1.3M On Near-Term Upside
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Markets Tech

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com