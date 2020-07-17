Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Commscope And Nutanix

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 17, 2020 3:35pm   Comments
Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Commscope And Nutanix

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian said there was some rampant speculation in Commscope Holding Company Inc (NASDAQ: COMM). Early in the session, around 8,700 contracts of the August $10 calls were bought pretty quickly and later during the day, the volume moved up over 30,000 contracts. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to be in the position for three weeks.

Nutanix Inc (NASDAQ: NTNX) was also pretty active, but option traders were focused on much shorter expiration as they bought the July 24, $21 strike calls for 70 cents. The trade breaks even at $21.70 and it's currently already in the money. Najarian followed the trade and he is planning to hold it for five days.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media Best of Benzinga

