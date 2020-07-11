Carter Worth And Mike Khouw's Kraft Heinz Trade

CNBC Options Action's Carter Worth and Mike Khouw recommended on June 19 a bullish options trade in Kraft Heinz Co (NASDAQ: KHC). Based on Worth's bullish technical view, Khouw sold the August $32.50 put for $1.90.

Since then the stock traded a bit lower and it is trading close to the strike at which Khouw sold the put. If the stock closes below $32.50 at the August expiration, he is going to have to own the stock at $32.50, but his effective price would be $30.60, since he collected $1.90 of premium. Khouw is comfortable owning the stock at that price and he is going to stay in the position.