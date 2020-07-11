Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's Home Depot Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 11, 2020 11:31am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested that investors with a long stock position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) should consider a covered call options strategy.

Khouw wants to sell the August $265 call against a long stock position in Home Depot. He is going to collect around $4 or 1.60% of the current stock price. The strike price of the call is around 6% above the closing price on Friday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HD)

Oppenheimer Weighs In On ITB, DR Horton And Home Depot
9 'Summer BBQ' Stocks With A Lot Riding On July 4 Weekend
Plug Power CEO Andy Marsh On Why He Expects Fuel Cells To 'Dominate' By The End Of The Decade
Crazy Night: 'Buy The Dip' Mentality Evident As Market Storms Back From Overnight Spook
Home Depot, Whirlpool, HNI Earn Top Shipper Of Choice Honors
Retail Stocks Getting Boosted this Week on Data, Hopes For Improved Confidence
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com