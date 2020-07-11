Mike Khouw's Home Depot Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested that investors with a long stock position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) should consider a covered call options strategy.

Khouw wants to sell the August $265 call against a long stock position in Home Depot. He is going to collect around $4 or 1.60% of the current stock price. The strike price of the call is around 6% above the closing price on Friday.