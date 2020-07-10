Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Activity In Alibaba And Cleveland-Cliffs
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR (NYSE: BABA). He said the stock traded 20% higher in a very short time frame and yet traders are buying the July $275 calls. They're expecting even more upside.
Around 6,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session and traders were paying around $2.75 for them. Najarian added that buyers of these calls are hedging their positions by selling the July $290 calls. This trade is short term as calls expire next Friday.
Najarian also noticed some bullish options activity in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc (NYSE: CLF). Around 30,000 contracts of the July $6 calls were traded early in the session. Traders paid around 20 cents for these calls.
Najarian likes both trades and he decided to follow them.
