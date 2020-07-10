Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alphabet

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ: GOOGL) (NASDAQ: GOOG). He said that Alphabet traded well over two times its average daily call volume on Thursday and calls outpaced puts by 4 to 1.

During the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 2,500 contracts of the July $1,600 calls. They expire next Friday and traders were paying around $4 for them. The trade breaks even at $1,604 or 5.62% above the closing price on Thursday.