Pete Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In FireEye And Farfetch

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 09, 2020 2:39pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in FireEye Inc (NASDAQ: FEYE) and Farfetch Ltd (NYSE: FTCH).

He said traders were buying the July $12.50 calls in FireEye. Around 4,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the trading session and they were paying around 60 cents for them. Najarian loves the trade and he decided to buy the calls.

Around 5,000 contracts of the July $22 calls were traded in Farfetch Ltd in the first half of the session on Thursday. They traded for 60 cents as well.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

