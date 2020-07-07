Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Freeport-McMoRan

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2020 10:26am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX). It traded about three times its average daily call volume on Monday and the most active were the August and November expiry calls.

He noticed during the session that traders were selling to close the August $12 calls and buying to open the November $15 calls. They managed to take a credit of 40 cents with the trading structure, explained Khouw.

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options Action

