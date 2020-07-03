Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Akamai

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM).

The call options volume on Thursday was five times the average daily call options volume and some of that activity was concentrated in the August $115 calls. Around 800 contracts were bought for an average price of $5.50. The trade breaks even at $120.50 or 6.5% above the closing price on Thursday.

There was also a large activity in the January 2020, $115 strike calls, said Khouw. Traders were selling those and buying the stock, betting that the volatility is going to come in.