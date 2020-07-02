Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Tesla

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2020 10:37am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that calls outpaced puts by 2 to 1 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) on Wednesday. The volume was above average.

Most of the activity was concentrated in short-dated options and he noticed a purchase of 40,000 contracts of the July 2, $1,200 calls for $3.50. The trade breaks even at $1,203.50 or around 7.5% above the closing price on Wednesday.

Tesla Delivers 90K Vehicles In Q2, Trouncing Street Expectations

Tesla Surpasses Toyota To Take The Crown As World's Most Valued Automaker

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC electric vehicles Mike Khouw Options Action

