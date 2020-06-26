Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Disney

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Walt Disney Co (NYSE: DIS) traded well over two times the average daily put volume on Thursday. Puts outpaced calls significantly, as nine out of 10 most active options were puts.

Over 10,000 contracts of the August $100 puts were traded for $3.85 and the open interest for the strike was around 26,000. The trade breaks even at $96.15 or around 11% below the current stock price.