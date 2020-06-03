Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Texas Instruments

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
June 03, 2020 8:21am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ: TXN) traded more than four times the average daily call volume on Tuesday. That was a result of a large trade in the September expiration calls.

See Also: Option Traders Make Big Bullish Bets On AMD, Texas Instruments

An options trader bought over 8,700 contracts of the September $120 calls, paying around $9 per contract for them. The trade breaks even at $129 or 5.16% above the closing price on Tuesday. Khouw explained that this is a big bullish bet as the trade would turn into around $105 million worth of stock.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

