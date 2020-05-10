Market Overview

Tony Zhang's HYG Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 10, 2020 3:51pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang spoke about iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corp Bond (NYSE: HYG). He expects the ETF to break above the $80 resistance level because investors are currently seeking yield and the Fed is going to buy ETFs like HYG.

Zhang wants to sell the July $75 put and buy the July $80/$84 call spread for a net zero cost. If the stock closes between $75 and $80 at the July expiration, he won't make a profit, but he won't lose money either. Above $80, he starts to make money and he can maximally make $4, if the stock jumps to $84 or higher. Below $75, he starts to lose money and he is going to have to buy the stock at $75.

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

