Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Shake Shack

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
May 01, 2020 7:55am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about options activity in Shake Shack Inc (NYSE: SHAK) ahead of its earnings report, scheduled for the next week.

Khouw said the options market is implying a move of 12.5% higher or lower by the end of the next week. He added that people who were looking at options on Thursday might have noted that there was a lot of puts trading, but some of that was just adjusting already open positions.

The most opening activity was in the May $56 calls and over 1,400 contracts were traded by the end of the day, said Khouw. Buyers of these calls were paying around $4 for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $60 or around 10% above the closing price on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

