Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Facebook

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 29, 2020 9:39am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) ahead of earnings.

The company is going to report earnings on Wednesday and the options market is implying a move of 6.6% in each direction, which is less than the 7.7% move, averaged over the last eight quarters.

Khouw noticed during the session on Tuesday a purchase of 4,600 contracts of the May 1, $170 puts for $1.20. The trade breaks even at $168.80 or around 7.7% below the closing price on Tuesday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

