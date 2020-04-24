Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Express

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that he saw two times the average daily options volume in American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of 4.6% by the end of the week, he said, as the company reports earnings on Friday morning.

The most active options were the April weekly $84 strike calls. Traders were paying $2.10 for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $86.10 or 4.41% above the closing price on Thursday.