Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In American Express

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 24, 2020 9:16am   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that he saw two times the average daily options volume in American Express Company (NYSE: AXP) on Thursday. The options market is implying a move of 4.6% by the end of the week, he said, as the company reports earnings on Friday morning.

The most active options were the April weekly $84 strike calls. Traders were paying $2.10 for them, which sets the break even for the trade at $86.10 or 4.41% above the closing price on Thursday.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (AXP)

Recap: American Express Q1 Earnings
A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Up Ahead Of Verizon, American Express Earnings
5 Stocks To Watch For April 24, 2020
Earnings Scheduled For April 24, 2020
Here's How Much Investing $100 In American Express in 2010 Would Be Worth Today
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Wednesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com