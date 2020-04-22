Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In BP

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 22, 2020 7:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said that some options traders are making bearish bets on BP plc (NYSE: BP) ahead of its earnings report. The company is due to report earnings next week and the stock is already trading at its 25-year lows.

On Tuesday, put options volume was 10 times the average daily put options volume and over 100,000 thousand put contracts were traded. Khouw noticed a purchase of 75,000 contracts of the weekly April $20 puts for 45 cents. The trade breaks even at $19.55 or around 10% below the closing price on Tuesday.

