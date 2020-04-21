Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Netflix

Market Overview

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 21, 2020 9:30am   Comments
Mike Khouw spoke on CNBC's "Options Action" about unusual options activity in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ: NFLX), ahead of earnings.

The company is scheduled to report earnings on Tuesday, after the bell, and the options market is implying a move of almost 13% by the end of the week.

Calls outnumbered puts 3 to 1 on Monday and one of the trades that caught Khouw's attention was a purchase of 462 contracts of the June $475 calls for $25. The buyer is betting around $1.15 million that the stock is going to jump above $500 or more than 14% above the Monday's closing price, by the end of the week

The stock traded up about 1.6% to $444.75 per share on Tuesday morning.

