Tony Zhang Breaks Down An Interesting Caesars Entertainment Options Trade

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that he saw an interesting options trade on Friday in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR). He finds it interesting because it gives us a glimpse into how options traders might be utilizing strategies in options to time an eventual recovery in the casino stocks.

He noticed that 7,500 contracts of the May $9 calls were sold for 35 cents. Zhang explained that this is a bullish to neutral view, since the trade breaks even around 15% above the closing price on Friday. The trader has also bought the June $9 calls for 80 cents and the June $11 calls for 20 cents. So the trader is betting that the stock is going to stay rangebound in May and then move higher in June, said Zhang.