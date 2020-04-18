Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tony Zhang Breaks Down An Interesting Caesars Entertainment Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 18, 2020 4:47pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Tony Zhang said that he saw an interesting options trade on Friday in Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ: CZR). He finds it interesting because it gives us a glimpse into how options traders might be utilizing strategies in options to time an eventual recovery in the casino stocks.

He noticed that 7,500 contracts of the May $9 calls were sold for 35 cents. Zhang explained that this is a bullish to neutral view, since the trade breaks even around 15% above the closing price on Friday. The trader has also bought the June $9 calls for 80 cents and the June $11 calls for 20 cents. So the trader is betting that the stock is going to stay rangebound in May and then move higher in June, said Zhang.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CZR)

Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 17, 2020
Why Caesars And Eldorado Are Trading Higher Today
14 Consumer Cyclical Stocks Moving In Monday's Pre-Market Session
Sportsbooks Are Letting You Make Bets On The Weather
111 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
115 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Options Action Tony ZhangOptions Markets Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.