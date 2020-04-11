Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In Tesla

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about unusually high options activity in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA). He saw some bullish activity in the name on Thursday as there were more calls than puts traded and call options volume was above its daily average.

At the beginning of the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 11,000 contracts of the April $600 calls for $12. The trade breaks even at $612 or 6.8% above the closing price on Thursday. Khouw said the implied volatility is up considerably, but Tesla is one of the stocks that is up on the year even though it's well below its highs.

