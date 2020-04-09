Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Options Activity In XLE

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 09, 2020 8:06am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw spoke about high options activity in Energy Select Sector SPDR (NYSE: XLE). On Wednesday, calls outpaced puts 3 to 1 and the most of that activity was in the June $35 calls.

Around 20,000 contracts of the June $35 calls were traded and buyers were paying about $2.50 for them. The trade breaks even at $37.50 or 9.59% above the closing price on Wednesday.

