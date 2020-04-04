Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Mike Khouw's Dollar General Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
April 04, 2020 3:59pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw suggested a bullish options trade in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE: DG).

He thinks Dollar General is a defensive stock in this situation and he wants to use a call spread risk-reversal to take a long position. Khouw wants to sell the June $145 put, buy the June $165 call and sell the June $185 call. With this options structure he gets a credit of 50 cents, and if the stock trades to $185 or higher, Khouw could make a profit of $20.5.

He starts to lose money if the stock drops below $144.50 at the June expiration. In case of a decline below $145, he is going to have to buy the stock at that price.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (DG)

Why Dollar General's Stock Is Trading Higher Today
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For March 31, 2020
8 Companies That Are Hiring Amid The Coronavirus Pandemic
Target Cuts Opening Hours, 'Vulnerable Guests' Can Make Purchases In Dedicated Hours
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Friday
Morning Market Stats In 5 Minutes
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: CNBC Mike Khouw Options ActionOptions Markets Media

View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga