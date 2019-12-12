Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Melco And Taiwan Semiconductor

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about high options volume in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO). The stock traded more than 7% higher on Thursday and options traders were buying the January $23 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to be in the position until January.

The December $60 calls were active in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). They were trading for 20 cents. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold it up to two weeks.