Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Melco And Taiwan Semiconductor

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
December 12, 2019 6:59pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about high options volume in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Ltd (NASDAQ: MLCO). The stock traded more than 7% higher on Thursday and options traders were buying the January $23 calls. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to be in the position until January.

The December $60 calls were active in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg. Co. Ltd. (NYSE: TSM). They were trading for 20 cents. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is going to hold it up to two weeks.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

