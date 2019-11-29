Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In Facebook And Home Depot

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB). Options traders were buying the December $207.50 calls in the name. Najarian thinks the stock is going to trade to the strike price and he likes the trade.

He has also noticed some activity in the December $230 calls in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD). He followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for 4 to 5 days, since it expires on Dec. 6.