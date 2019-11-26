Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Option Activity In Qualcomm, Home Depot And More
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," about unusually high options activity in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE: UNG).
Options traders were buying the January $115 calls in Analog Devices and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold it for a month.
He has also noticed some action in UNG. Around 20,000 contracts of the January $20 calls were traded in the name. Jon Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold it for a month.
Pete Najarian noticed a purchase of almost 14,000 contracts of the November $86 calls in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).
Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) made a huge move higher recently and traders were buying the April $125 calls in the name. Pete Najarian likes the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to be in the position until April.
The November $222.50 calls in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) were also active on Tuesday. Pete Najarian owns these calls. He paid them 30 cents and he sees them as a cheap shot.
