Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Option Activity In Qualcomm, Home Depot And More

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 26, 2019 5:15pm   Comments
Jon Najarian spoke on CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," about unusually high options activity in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) and United States Natural Gas Fund, LP (NYSE: UNG).

Options traders were buying the January $115 calls in Analog Devices and Jon Najarian decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold it for a month.

He has also noticed some action in UNG. Around 20,000 contracts of the January $20 calls were traded in the name. Jon Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold it for a month.

Pete Najarian noticed a purchase of almost 14,000 contracts of the November $86 calls in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM).

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) made a huge move higher recently and traders were buying the April $125 calls in the name. Pete Najarian likes the trade and he decided to follow it. He is going to be in the position until April.

The November $222.50 calls in Home Depot Inc (NYSE: HD) were also active on Tuesday. Pete Najarian owns these calls. He paid them 30 cents and he sees them as a cheap shot.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© Copyright Benzinga
