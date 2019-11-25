Market Overview

Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In Big Lots, Capri Holdings

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 25, 2019 4:17pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG). When the stock was trading just above $20, options traders were buying the December $20 calls.

See Also: Large Intel Option Trader Dumps $1.3M In Jan. 2021 Calls

Pete Najarian noticed high options volume in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI). Almost 6,000 contracts of the November $36.50 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he might exit the position by Tuesday.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian Pete NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Nutanix Trades Higher On Q1 Sales Beat