Najarian Brothers Highlight Unusual Options Activity In Big Lots, Capri Holdings

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG). When the stock was trading just above $20, options traders were buying the December $20 calls.

Pete Najarian noticed high options volume in Capri Holdings Ltd (NYSE: CPRI). Almost 6,000 contracts of the November $36.50 calls were traded in the first half of the session. Pete Najarian followed the trade and he might exit the position by Tuesday.