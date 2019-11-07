Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In PayPal And Freeport-McMoRan

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 07, 2019 4:35pm   Comments
Share:
Jon Najarian Highlights Unusual Activity In PayPal And Freeport-McMoRan

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusual options activity in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL). He noticed traders are buying the November $105 calls in the name and he decided to jump in the trade.

The December $12 calls in Freeport-McMoRan Inc (NYSE: FCX) were also active. Najarian bought them and he is planning to hold the position for a month.

Related Links:

Large Option Trader Makes A Killing On Suspiciously-Timed HP Trade

Option Traders Make Big Bets On Disney Ahead Of Earnings, Streaming Launch

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FCX + PYPL)

Detroit Fintech Academy Connects Motor City Students With Financial Literacy Education, Career Guidance
The Quantum Threat, Libra, Exchange Offerings, And Bitcoin ETFs: Here Are This Year's Biggest Trends In Cryptocurrency
Mastercard Manages To Beat Both Top And Bottom Line Estimates
How Peter Thiel Praised Elon Musk By Calling Him A 'Negative Role Model'
Cryptocurrencies Remain Bullish Following China's Praise For Blockchain
The Street Still Loves PayPal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Traders Give Their View On Ford, Starbucks And More