'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 14
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he loves Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT). He is a buyer of the stock.
Ron Insana is going to watch Brexit negotiations this week because it's going to have a big impact on the British pound.
Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).
Jon Najarian wants to buy VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ). He noticed a lot of upside call activity in the name.
CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report
