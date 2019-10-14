Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 14

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 4:03pm   Comments
Share:

On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Joe Terranova said he loves Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ: CPRT). He is a buyer of the stock.

Ron Insana is going to watch Brexit negotiations this week because it's going to have a big impact on the British pound.

Jenny Harrington is a buyer of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT).

Jon Najarian wants to buy VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSE: GDXJ). He noticed a lot of upside call activity in the name.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jenny Harrington Joe Terranova Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (CPRT + CAT)

Banks In Focus This Week As JPMorgan , Goldman Sachs, Others Report Tuesday
18 Industrials Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Increased Optimism On The Tariff Front Could Help Trade-Sensitive Stocks Like Chipmakers
As Trade Talks Approach, "Barometer" Stocks Like Apple And Boeing Could Be In Focus
Dan Nathan's Caterpillar Options Trade
8 Industrials Stocks Moving In Wednesday's Pre-Market Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

PreMarket Prep Recap: Market-Moving News On Columbus Day

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alexion And Apache