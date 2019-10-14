Market Overview

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Alexion And Apache

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 3:52pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALXN). Almost 5,000 contracts of the November $105 calls were traded in the first half of the session on Monday. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position from 20 to 30 days.

See Also: Option Traders Betting Big On Schwab Ahead Of Earnings

Options traders were also buying the December $25 calls in Apache Corporation (NYSE: APA). Najarian likes the risk-reward for the trade so he jumped in the trade. He is going to be in the position for two months.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media

© Copyright Benzinga
'Fast Money Halftime Report' Picks From October 14

The Major Airlines With The Best On-Time Arrival Performance