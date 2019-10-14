Market Overview

Dan Nathan's JPMorgan Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 14, 2019 7:07am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan suggested a bullish options trade in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) going into earnings. The company is going to report earnings on Tuesday and Nathan believes the stock could move higher and break the $120 resistance.

Nathan wants to have a long exposure, but he wants to define the risk. So he decided to buy the December $120 call for $3. The trade breaks even at $123 or 5.91% above the closing price on Friday.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

