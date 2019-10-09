Market Overview

Dan Nathan Sees Unusual Options Activity In General Motors

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 09, 2019 11:18am   Comments
CNBC's "Options Action," Dan Nathan spoke about unusually high options activity in General Motors Company (NYSE: GM) on Tuesday. Puts outnumbered calls two to one and there were a couple of different trades that caught Nathan's attention during the day.

He focused on a bearish roll from the January 2020, $30 strike puts to the November $30 puts. Around 10,000 contracts were traded for 38 cents. The trade breaks even at $29.62 or 12.68% lower from the current stock price.

Posted-In: CNBC Dan Nathan Options ActionOptions Markets Media

