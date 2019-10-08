Market Overview

Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Marathon Petroleum, Gold And Sea Limited

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 08, 2019 7:07pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Pete Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE: MPC). He noticed that traders were buying the November $65 calls in the name. Around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session. Pete Najarian owns calls and shares in Marathon Petroleum.

Close to 6,000 contracts of the March $149 calls in SPDR Gold Trust (NYSE: GLD) were traded in the first half of the session on Tuesday, said Pete Najarian. Traders are also selling upside calls in the name, to make a call spread.

Jon Najarian said on the show that somebody started buying the November $32 calls in Sea Ltd (NYSE: SE). He likes the stock and he decided to follow the trade. He is going to hold the position for a month.

CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report

