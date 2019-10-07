Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In MGM Resorts And Vistra Energy
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report," Jon Najarian spoke about unusually high options activity in MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Vistra Energy Corp (NYSE: VST).
Options traders were buying the November 1 expiration, $28 strike calls in MGM Resorts. Around 5,000 contracts were traded in the first half of the session and they paid 70 cents for them. The trade breaks even at $28.70 or 5.32% above the current stock price. Najarian bought these calls and he is planning to hold them for two weeks.
See Also: Finding Its Stride? Option Trader Makes Big Bet Slack Rally Has Legs
Vistra Energy was also active. About 5,000 contracts of the November $28 calls were traded for 55 cents. The trade breaks even at $28.55 or 5.74% above the current stock price. Najarian followed the trade and he is going to hold the position for a month.
Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon NajarianOptions Markets Media
© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.