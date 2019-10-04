Christian Fromhertz's SolarEdge Technologies Options Trade

Christian Fromhertz of Tribeca Trade Group spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG).

Fromhertz said the stock is pushing back to its 50-day moving average and it is still in the uptrend. He wants to use options to make a bullish bet and to do so, he wants to buy the October $80/$85 call spread.