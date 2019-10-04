Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Christian Fromhertz's SolarEdge Technologies Options Trade

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2019 7:25am   Comments
Share:

Christian Fromhertz of Tribeca Trade Group spoke on Bloomberg Markets about a bullish options trade in Solaredge Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: SEDG).

See Also: Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Blackstone And Luckin Coffee

Fromhertz said the stock is pushing back to its 50-day moving average and it is still in the uptrend. He wants to use options to make a bullish bet and to do so, he wants to buy the October $80/$85 call spread.

Posted-In: Bloomberg Markets Christian FromhertzOptions Markets Media

© 2019 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SEDG)

46 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
Mid-Day Market Update: US Steel Falls Following Weak Guidance; Eros International Shares Surge
66 Biggest Movers From Yesterday
48 Stocks Moving In Thursday's Mid-Day Session
Benzinga's Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Thursday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!
Lightning Fast
Market News Service
$199 Free 14 Day Trial
Try Now
View upcoming Earnings, Ratings, Dividend and Economic Calendars.
1 (877) 440-9464 (ZING) © Copyright Benzinga
Book A Demo
Learn How You Can Succeed In The Market With Benzinga Pro

Fastest Market News

Real-Time News Alerts

Customizable News Filters

Book A Demo

This Day In Market History: Sputnik Is Launched

Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Blackstone And Luckin Coffee