Jon Najarian Sees Unusual Options Activity In Facebook And Cabot Oil

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 02, 2019 6:37pm   Comments
On CNBC's "Fast Money Halftime Report", Jon Najarian said that he likes Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ: FB) at its current price level. The stock traded lower on Wednesday, but somebody was buying the October $185 calls. Najarian bought these calls and he is going to hold them for two or two and a half weeks.

Around 10,000 contracts of the April 21 calls were traded in Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation (NYSE: COG) for 62 cents, said Najarian. The trade breaks even at $21.62 or 26.21% above the current stock price. Najarian jumped in the trade and he is planning to hold the position for several months.

Posted-In: CNBC Fast Money Halftime Report Jon Najarian

© Copyright Benzinga
