Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Agnico Eagle Mines

On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he was looking at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) on Monday. He saw two times the average daily options volume in the name.

He added that the November $50 puts were very active. During the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 500 contracts of the November $50 puts for $1.20. The trade breaks even at $48.80 or around 9% below the closing price on Monday.