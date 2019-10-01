Market Overview

Mike Khouw Sees Unusual Activity In Agnico Eagle Mines

Craig Jones , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2019 11:16am   Comments
On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw said he was looking at Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE: AEM) on Monday. He saw two times the average daily options volume in the name.

See Also: Najarian Brothers See Unusual Options Activity In Bristol-Myers, AMD And More

He added that the November $50 puts were very active. During the session, Khouw noticed a purchase of 500 contracts of the November $50 puts for $1.20. The trade breaks even at $48.80 or around 9% below the closing price on Monday.

